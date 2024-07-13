Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Cibc World Mkts

Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NEM. CIBC raised Newmont from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Newmont to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Newmont from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.21.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $47.51 on Wednesday. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $48.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Newmont will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $547,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,964,788.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Newmont during the second quarter worth about $321,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the second quarter worth about $281,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the second quarter worth about $9,429,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Newmont by 65.4% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 24.4% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

