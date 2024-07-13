Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NRO opened at $3.47 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $3.47.
About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
