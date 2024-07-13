Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0584 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $8.11.
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Company Profile
