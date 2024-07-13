Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 60.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,013 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $10,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $2,558,598,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Netflix by 540.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,888,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273,592 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 15,039.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,010,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,859 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,654,602,000 after buying an additional 1,573,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $436,514,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.81, for a total transaction of $758,889.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,772,972.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,385 shares of company stock worth $44,469,351. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Netflix from $540.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $642.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Netflix Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $5.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $647.60. 3,350,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,904,818. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $279.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $651.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $596.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.73 and a 52-week high of $697.49.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.