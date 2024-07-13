Nelson Capital Management LLC Sells 98 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Nelson Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in Booking by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 0.7% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 22.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,082,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,617,852 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Stock Up 2.3 %

BKNG traded up $90.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4,026.43. 197,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,935. The stock has a market cap of $136.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,733.04 and a 1-year high of $4,051.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,849.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,656.19.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Erste Group Bank raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Booking from $3,494.00 to $3,497.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4,700.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. B. Riley upped their price target on Booking from $4,400.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,980.15.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Booking

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.