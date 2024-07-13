Nelson Capital Management LLC Sells 2,123 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Nelson Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diageo by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,161,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,886,000 after buying an additional 137,397 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. raised its position in Diageo by 0.4% during the first quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 1,360,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Diageo by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 856,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,789 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter valued at about $125,474,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Diageo by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 753,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,766,000 after purchasing an additional 94,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DEO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,409. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $124.80 and a 12 month high of $179.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. Citigroup upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,730.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

