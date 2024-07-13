Nelson Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Nelson Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 710.1% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 29,889 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 155,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,841,000 after buying an additional 87,564 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 351,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,033,000 after buying an additional 18,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $213,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.29. 4,824,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,758,455. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.64 and its 200-day moving average is $106.73. The company has a market capitalization of $80.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $112.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

