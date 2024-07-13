Nelson Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Nelson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 477,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,045,000 after purchasing an additional 80,474 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.53.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE:IBM traded up $4.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,785,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,208. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $132.94 and a 12 month high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

