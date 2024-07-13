Nelson Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Nelson Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 170.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 184.9% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Xylem by 370.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XYL shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.92.

XYL stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.42. The company had a trading volume of 763,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,693. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.26, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.51. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

