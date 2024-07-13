Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.38.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 9.61 and a current ratio of 9.89. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.20.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $49.57 million during the quarter. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 197.28% and a negative net margin of 204.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.31) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, SVP Larry Todd Edwards sold 7,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $68,607.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $93,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,956.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Larry Todd Edwards sold 7,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $68,607.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,415 shares of company stock worth $378,950 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARQT. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,066,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633,907 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 260.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,655,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,037,000 after buying an additional 3,363,191 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $8,721,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,331,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,640,000.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

