Navcoin Trading Up 7.4% Over Last 7 Days (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0422 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $26,997.42 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.51 or 0.00082102 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00023262 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00010605 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000100 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

