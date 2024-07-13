Nano One Day Volume Tops $2.10 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $0.84 or 0.00001433 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nano has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $112.28 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,816.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $372.72 or 0.00633967 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009875 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.32 or 0.00119605 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00037792 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.20 or 0.00270788 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00040741 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00067517 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

