NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $32.12

Shares of NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.12 and traded as low as $28.12. NACCO Industries shares last traded at $28.22, with a volume of 7,948 shares trading hands.

NACCO Industries Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $220.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.98.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.29 million for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 18.68%.

NACCO Industries Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at NACCO Industries

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.2275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. NACCO Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.73%.

In other news, SVP Thomas A. Maxwell sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $33,119.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at $249,834. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NACCO Industries

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 210,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies.

Further Reading

