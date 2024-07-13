Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Price Target Lowered to $91.00 at Citigroup

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NBR. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Nabors Industries from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nabors Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.50.

NYSE:NBR opened at $75.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.82. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $59.90 and a 12-month high of $141.47. The firm has a market cap of $807.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.24) by ($2.92). The business had revenue of $743.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.59 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post -5.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabors Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nabors Industries during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth about $989,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 64.6% during the first quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 335,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,861,000 after acquiring an additional 131,490 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 10.1% during the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 436,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,591,000 after acquiring an additional 40,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

