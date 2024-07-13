MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MTN Group Stock Performance

Shares of MTN Group stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $4.61. 36,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,012. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. MTN Group has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $8.04.

Get MTN Group alerts:

About MTN Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile telecommunications services in South Africa, Nigeria, East Africa, West and Central Africa, and the Middle East and North Africa. The company offers data, voice and SMS, digital and fintech, interconnect, and roaming services, as well as sells mobile devices.

Receive News & Ratings for MTN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.