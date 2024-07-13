MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MTN Group Stock Performance
Shares of MTN Group stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $4.61. 36,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,012. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. MTN Group has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $8.04.
About MTN Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MTN Group
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for MTN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.