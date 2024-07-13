Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Mpac Group (LON:MPAC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Mpac Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LON MPAC opened at GBX 502 ($6.43) on Wednesday. Mpac Group has a 1 year low of GBX 183.14 ($2.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 550 ($7.04). The company has a market capitalization of £102.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,861.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 497.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 423.55.

About Mpac Group

Mpac Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, clean energy, and food and beverage sectors worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions; offers automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, and at line instrumentation solutions; and designs and integrates packaging systems.

