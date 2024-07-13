Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Mpac Group (LON:MPAC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Mpac Group Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of LON MPAC opened at GBX 502 ($6.43) on Wednesday. Mpac Group has a 1 year low of GBX 183.14 ($2.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 550 ($7.04). The company has a market capitalization of £102.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,861.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 497.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 423.55.
About Mpac Group
