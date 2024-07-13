Motive Wealth Advisors Takes $219,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 403.2% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $421,196.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,581,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,971. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.62. 6,443,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,932,770. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.75 and a 200-day moving average of $155.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.