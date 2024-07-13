Motive Wealth Advisors Invests $347,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 571 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.1% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,026 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Netflix by 48.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,024 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,769,000 after acquiring an additional 32,853 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 25.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 11.1% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,064,685 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $402,025,000 after acquiring an additional 28,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,385 shares of company stock worth $44,469,351. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix stock traded down $5.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $647.60. 3,350,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,904,818. The company’s 50-day moving average is $651.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $596.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.73 and a 52-week high of $697.49. The firm has a market cap of $279.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $642.43.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

