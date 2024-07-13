Motive Wealth Advisors Invests $276,000 in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 918 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Salesforce from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price (down previously from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Salesforce from $355.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.79.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE:CRM traded up $3.04 on Friday, reaching $254.16. 4,704,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,925,891. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.68 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.81. The firm has a market cap of $246.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.77, for a total value of $1,611,251.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,428,121.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.77, for a total transaction of $1,611,251.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,428,121.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total value of $662,388.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 439,152 shares of company stock worth $118,115,911. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

