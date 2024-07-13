Motive Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 4,544 iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 26,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,851,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $254,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $318.26. The company had a trading volume of 73,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,583. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $305.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $233.54 and a 12-month high of $319.95.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

