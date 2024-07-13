Motive Wealth Advisors Acquires 2,300 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Motive Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 255.6% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $27.69. 1,657,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,778. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.42. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $27.78.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

