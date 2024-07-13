Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Rating Reiterated by TD Cowen

TD Cowen reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MORF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Morphic in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Morphic in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Morphic has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.60.

MORF stock opened at $55.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.32. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.50. Morphic has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $62.08.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. On average, research analysts anticipate that Morphic will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 43,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $2,451,628.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,210.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Morphic news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 43,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $2,451,628.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,210.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel William Devaul sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $557,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,787.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,790 shares of company stock valued at $7,018,566 over the last 90 days. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,421,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,985 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Morphic by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,107,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,281,000 after acquiring an additional 200,772 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Morphic by 364.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Morphic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Morphic by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

