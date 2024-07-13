Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) President Sells $1,115,800.00 in Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) President Bruce Rogers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $1,115,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 149,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,361,972.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Morphic Stock Performance
Morphic stock opened at $55.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.32. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.34 and a 1 year high of $62.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.50.
Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MORF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morphic in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Morphic in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Morphic in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morphic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.60.
Morphic Company Profile
Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.
