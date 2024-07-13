Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) President Sells $1,115,800.00 in Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) President Bruce Rogers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $1,115,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 149,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,361,972.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Morphic Stock Performance

Morphic stock opened at $55.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.32. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.34 and a 1 year high of $62.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.50.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morphic

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORF. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Morphic by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,591,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,617 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Morphic by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,421,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,985 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Morphic during the 4th quarter worth $17,818,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Morphic by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,523,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,831,000 after purchasing an additional 300,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Morphic by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 635,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,341,000 after purchasing an additional 297,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

MORF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morphic in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Morphic in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Morphic in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morphic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

