Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Moody’s were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Moody’s by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,389,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 392.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,634,000 after acquiring an additional 19,660 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Moody’s by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,285,000 after acquiring an additional 14,344 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Moody’s by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 898,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,769,000 after acquiring an additional 24,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO stock traded up $2.73 on Friday, reaching $445.98. 786,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,015. The company has a market capitalization of $81.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $413.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $394.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $298.86 and a twelve month high of $451.19.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

MCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays raised shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Moody’s from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.27.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

