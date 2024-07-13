Monero (XMR) Trading 3.1% Higher This Week

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Monero has a market cap of $2.95 billion and approximately $68.50 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for approximately $160.06 or 0.00276771 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,831.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $374.55 or 0.00647655 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009941 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.62 or 0.00120392 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00037159 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00041401 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00068303 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

