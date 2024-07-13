Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Short Interest Up 334.2% in June

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,469,700 shares, an increase of 334.2% from the June 15th total of 1,489,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 64,697.0 days.
Mitsubishi Chemical Group Stock Performance
Shares of MTLHF remained flat at $5.28 during trading hours on Friday. Mitsubishi Chemical Group has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $6.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.79.
About Mitsubishi Chemical Group
