Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Short Interest Up 334.2% in June

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,469,700 shares, an increase of 334.2% from the June 15th total of 1,489,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 64,697.0 days.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Stock Performance

Shares of MTLHF remained flat at $5.28 during trading hours on Friday. Mitsubishi Chemical Group has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $6.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.79.

About Mitsubishi Chemical Group

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company offers polyester films for various applications, including optical materials, for electronic displays; industrial materials for electronic components, automotive parts, and medical equipment; and packaging materials for food and other products.

