Miton UK Microcap (LON:MINI) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.09

Miton UK Microcap (LON:MINI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.09 ($0.00) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Miton UK Microcap Price Performance

Shares of LON:MINI opened at GBX 51.50 ($0.66) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 51.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 49.39. Miton UK Microcap has a 1 year low of GBX 45.40 ($0.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 58 ($0.74). The firm has a market capitalization of £48.74 million and a P/E ratio of -88.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ashe Windham bought 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £42,500 ($54,438.32). Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Miton UK Microcap Company Profile

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miton Trust Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of micro-cap companies having market capitalizations of less than £150 million.

