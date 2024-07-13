MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 38,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 611% from the previous session’s volume of 5,361 shares.The stock last traded at $17.40 and had previously closed at $17.31.
MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.29.
About MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETNs (WTIU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity. WTIU was launched on Feb 15, 2023 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
