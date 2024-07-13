Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 52.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,526 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $7,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 230.7% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 13,239 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,572,396.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 260,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,981,985.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $1,733,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 153,387 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,867.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 13,239 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,572,396.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 260,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,981,985.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 250,730 shares of company stock valued at $31,063,449. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Argus raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.72.

Micron Technology Stock Up 2.5 %

Micron Technology stock traded up $3.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.55. 20,726,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,979,364. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.41. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.75 and a 52-week high of $157.54. The firm has a market cap of $148.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.57) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.39%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

