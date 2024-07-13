MetisDAO (METIS) Price Hits $40.16

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 12th. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $228.39 million and $10.25 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for $40.16 or 0.00069464 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00012683 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00009437 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,827.43 or 1.00012750 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00012147 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00007095 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 39.81391439 USD and is down -1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 253 active market(s) with $10,813,321.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.