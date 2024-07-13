Metaurus U.S. Equity Ex-Dividend Fund-Series 2027 (NYSEARCA:XDIV) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Metaurus U.S. Equity Ex-Dividend Fund-Series 2027 (NYSEARCA:XDIV – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $105.95 and last traded at $105.73. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 3,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.24.
Metaurus U.S. Equity Ex-Dividend Fund-Series 2027 Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.73.
