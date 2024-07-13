Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) CEO Sells $8,916,696.74 in Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.87, for a total value of $8,916,696.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,104,462.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.75, for a total transaction of $8,864,586.50.

On Friday, July 5th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 8,727 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.87, for a total transaction of $4,615,448.49.

On Monday, July 1st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.08, for a total transaction of $8,402,442.16.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.10, for a total value of $8,502,988.20.

On Friday, June 28th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total value of $8,600,861.92.

On Monday, June 24th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 9,760 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.87, for a total value of $4,908,011.20.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.88, for a total transaction of $8,532,717.76.

On Friday, June 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 2,054 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.05, for a total transaction of $1,029,156.70.

On Friday, June 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.34, for a total transaction of $8,406,784.68.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.18, for a total value of $8,404,112.36.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $498.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $492.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $466.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.38 and a 1-year high of $542.81.

Meta Platforms last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.49%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.0% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 24,267 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,107 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. GSG Advisors LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.3% during the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 5,097 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on META. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $535.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $545.00 price objective (down from $600.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.64.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

