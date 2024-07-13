McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Lowered to $290.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MCD. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $312.11.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock opened at $253.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.45.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,593 shares of company stock worth $1,472,518 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $3,499,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 19.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,058 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,343,000 after buying an additional 7,045 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 667.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

