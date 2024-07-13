Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW) Insider Buys £1,194 in Stock

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW – Get Free Report) insider Ian Mattioli acquired 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 796 ($10.20) per share, for a total transaction of £1,194 ($1,529.40).

Ian Mattioli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, Ian Mattioli purchased 456 shares of Mattioli Woods stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 790 ($10.12) per share, for a total transaction of £3,602.40 ($4,614.32).

Mattioli Woods Stock Performance

LON:MTW opened at GBX 797 ($10.21) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 790.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 717.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of £414.52 million, a P/E ratio of 4,194.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.69. Mattioli Woods plc has a twelve month low of GBX 481 ($6.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 800 ($10.25).

Mattioli Woods Company Profile

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Private Equity Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits. The company offers self invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment and fund management; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.

