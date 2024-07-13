MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Short Interest Update

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 551,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MariMed Trading Up 4.9 %

MRMD stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.17. The company had a trading volume of 316,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,858. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. MariMed has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.26. The stock has a market cap of $64.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.80.

About MariMed

MariMed Inc engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company sells flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; and soft and chewy baked goods and a hot chocolate mix under Bubby's Baked brand; and drink mix under Vibations brand.

