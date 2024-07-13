Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $26.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.97.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

MRO opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.06. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $30.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 2.19.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $1,440,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,527,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,067,000 after buying an additional 1,415,639 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 374.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 73,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 58,081 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 304,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,353,000 after buying an additional 175,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 79,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

