Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of LOAN stock opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average is $4.99. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Manhattan Bridge Capital alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.