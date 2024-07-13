MANEKI (MANEKI) Price Hits $0.0067

MANEKI (MANEKI) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Over the last week, MANEKI has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. One MANEKI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. MANEKI has a total market cap of $59.99 million and approximately $16.35 million worth of MANEKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MANEKI alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MANEKI Token Profile

MANEKI launched on April 21st, 2024. MANEKI’s total supply is 8,888,887,212 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens. MANEKI’s official website is manekineko.world. MANEKI’s official Twitter account is @unrevealedxyz.

Buying and Selling MANEKI

According to CryptoCompare, “MANEKI (MANEKI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. MANEKI has a current supply of 8,888,887,212 with 8,422,887,212 in circulation. The last known price of MANEKI is 0.00659483 USD and is down -1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $16,721,588.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manekineko.world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANEKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MANEKI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MANEKI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MANEKI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MANEKI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.