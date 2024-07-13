Maker (MKR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $109.47 Million

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Maker has a total market cap of $2.47 billion and approximately $109.47 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maker token can currently be bought for $2,659.49 or 0.04538650 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Maker has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Maker Token Profile
Maker’s genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 930,159 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Maker
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.