Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

MDGL has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $382.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $381.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $337.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $348.17.

MDGL stock opened at $285.86 on Wednesday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $299.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.25. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.06) by ($1.32). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.23) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -27.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total transaction of $239,668.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $532,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 1,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total value of $239,668.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,425 shares of company stock worth $6,129,127. Insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

