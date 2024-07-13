Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) traded down 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.74 and last traded at $12.78. 12,723,264 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 15,433,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.43.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Friday, June 7th. Loop Capital upgraded Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded Lyft from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lyft from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lyft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.63.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. On average, analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $41,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 47,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,814.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $142,330.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,536.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $41,430.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 47,778 shares in the company, valued at $659,814.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,333 shares of company stock worth $680,974 in the last quarter. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 401.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 326,779 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after buying an additional 261,582 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 6.1% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,854 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 26.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the second quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Finally, Ogborne Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ogborne Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $19,834,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

