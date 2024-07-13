LSV Asset Management Sells 342,761 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,331,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 342,761 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.41% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $136,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 410.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.77.

LYB opened at $95.06 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $88.46 and a 1-year high of $107.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 82.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

