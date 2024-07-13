LSV Asset Management Sells 175,900 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,422,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.01% of Hope Bancorp worth $27,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,155,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,223,000 after acquiring an additional 123,041 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 773,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,345,000 after acquiring an additional 170,985 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 283,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 15,094 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOPE stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.43. 1,035,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,686. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.92.

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $123.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Hope Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hope Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

In other Hope Bancorp news, Director Steven Koh sold 3,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $38,338.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,294,186 shares in the company, valued at $32,744,208.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hope Bancorp news, Director Steven Koh sold 3,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $38,338.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,294,186 shares in the company, valued at $32,744,208.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angelee Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $44,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,868.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

