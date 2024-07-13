LSV Asset Management Sells 1,200 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $23,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in EOG Resources by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,420,916 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,074,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455,621 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,948,119 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $598,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,727 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,163,856 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $503,641,000 after acquiring an additional 176,854 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,265,952 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $395,017,000 after acquiring an additional 10,506 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,065,042 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $370,717,000 after acquiring an additional 340,902 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of EOG stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,032,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,649. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.94 and a 12 month high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.74. The company has a market cap of $74.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

