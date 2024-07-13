LSV Asset Management Decreases Stake in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,531,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.38% of New Mountain Finance worth $32,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NMFC. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

New Mountain Finance Stock Performance

NMFC traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $12.40. 290,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,150. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.15. New Mountain Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $13.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

New Mountain Finance Cuts Dividend

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $90.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. New Mountain Finance’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.32%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is currently 122.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Mountain Finance

In other news, Director David Ogens purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.62 per share, for a total transaction of $44,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 166,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,854.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About New Mountain Finance

(Free Report)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.