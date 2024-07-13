LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RAMP. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on LiveRamp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on LiveRamp from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.25.

LiveRamp Price Performance

LiveRamp stock opened at $32.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.33. LiveRamp has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $42.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 178.01 and a beta of 1.00.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). LiveRamp had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $171.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.95 million. Sell-side analysts expect that LiveRamp will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LiveRamp news, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 13,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $406,141.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,538.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $538,863.85. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 88,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,207.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 13,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $406,141.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,963,538.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in LiveRamp by 198.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in LiveRamp by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in LiveRamp by 44.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Featured Stories

