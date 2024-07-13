Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) PT Lowered to C$181.00 at National Bankshares

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$182.00 to C$181.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LAS.A. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$150.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Lassonde Industries Stock Performance

About Lassonde Industries

Shares of LAS.A stock opened at C$150.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$146.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$146.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.56. The firm has a market cap of C$461.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of -0.16. Lassonde Industries has a 12 month low of C$103.52 and a 12 month high of C$159.30.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

