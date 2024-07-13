Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LVS. Citigroup lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Macquarie reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.79.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $42.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.55. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $41.17 and a 52 week high of $61.25. The stock has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 13.99%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

Institutional Trading of Las Vegas Sands

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,361 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 64,974 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 970 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

