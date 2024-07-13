Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Macquarie

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Macquarie from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.79.

LVS stock opened at $42.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $61.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.55. The stock has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,361 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 64,974 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 53.5% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 970 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

