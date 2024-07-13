Large Cap Growth Index-Linked ETN due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG) Shares Up 5%

Shares of Large Cap Growth Index-Linked ETN due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG – Get Free Report) shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $300.82 and last traded at $300.82. 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $286.50.
Large Cap Growth Index-Linked ETN due 2028 Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $300.82 and a 200-day moving average of $300.82.
